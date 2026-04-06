Sensex jumps 500 points after Pakistan-brokered Iran US ceasefire framework
Business
Indian stock markets bounced back on Monday after reports of a Pakistan-brokered Iran-US ceasefire framework.
The Sensex shot up 500 points to 73,820, and Nifty 50 gained 139 points to hit 22,852.
This rally added more than ₹3 lakh crore to the total market capitalisation of companies listed on BSE, pushing it close to ₹426 lakh crore.
Trent surges as Reliance Industries slips
Trent shares soared more than 7%, while Titan, Axis Bank, and L&T also saw solid gains. Reliance Industries slipped by 4%.
Consumer durables stocks did well; oil and gas lagged behind. Brent crude prices dropped slightly as tensions eased.
Meanwhile, the rupee edged up against the dollar after RBI stepped in to keep things steady, helping boost overall investor confidence.