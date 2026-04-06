Sensex jumps 500 points after Pakistan-brokered Iran US ceasefire framework

Trent surges as Reliance Industries slips

Trent shares soared more than 7%, while Titan, Axis Bank, and L&T also saw solid gains. Reliance Industries slipped by 4%.

Consumer durables stocks did well; oil and gas lagged behind. Brent crude prices dropped slightly as tensions eased.

Meanwhile, the rupee edged up against the dollar after RBI stepped in to keep things steady, helping boost overall investor confidence.