Sensex jumps 500 points as Nifty crosses 24,200 on Thursday
Business
Big day for Indian stock markets: Sensex rose 500 points and Nifty crossed the 24,200 mark on Thursday.
The rally was powered by upbeat signals from global markets, steady foreign investor buying, and a dip in market volatility.
Nifty was above 24,200.
Asian markets rebound after losses
Asian markets bounced back after recent losses: South Korea's Kospi surged 5.8% thanks to tech stocks, while Japan's Topix and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also gained.
Foreign investors kept pouring money into Indian shares (₹407 crore were bought on August 19), and with market volatility dropping almost 4%, confidence among investors got a nice boost.