Sensex jumps 536.34 points as Nifty crosses 23,900 in India
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Friday on a positive note, thanks to upbeat global vibes and selective buying in finance and energy.
Sensex jumped 536.34 points to 76,689.20, and Nifty crossed 23,900, though it's still just shy of that big 24,000 mark.
Nifty Smallcap index hits new high
Smaller stocks stole the spotlight as the Nifty Smallcap Index hit a new high.
2,356 BSE stocks rose against 1,316 declining today, with SBI Life Insurance and Reliance among top gainers.
Financial-sector stocks led the charge, while tech names like HCL Technologies slipped a bit.
Analysts say to watch for support around 23,840 and resistance near 24,050.