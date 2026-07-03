Sensex jumps 545.89 points as IT stocks lift Indian market Business Jul 03, 2026

The Indian stock market kicked off Friday with a strong rally, mostly powered by IT stocks.

Sensex jumped 545.89 points to 78,048.01 and Nifty rose 173.85 points to 24,346.90.

The upbeat mood was helped by hopes of less aggressive US rate hikes after weak jobs data.