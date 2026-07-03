Sensex jumps 545.89 points as IT stocks lift Indian market
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Friday with a strong rally, mostly powered by IT stocks.
Sensex jumped 545.89 points to 78,048.01 and Nifty rose 173.85 points to 24,346.90.
The upbeat mood was helped by hopes of less aggressive US rate hikes after weak jobs data.
HCL Tech TCS Tech Mahindra advance
Big names like HCL Tech, TCS, and Tech Mahindra led the gains, while Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel also had a good start.
On the flip side, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, NTPC, and InterGlobe Aviation slipped early on.
Positive vibes from Asian markets and recovering crude prices added to the momentum.