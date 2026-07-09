Sensex jumps 600 points, Nifty reclaims 24,000

Currency stability

Rupee remained nearly unchanged against the US dollar

The rupee opened at 95.55 against the US dollar, nearly unchanged from its previous closing. Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said "Market participants will continue tracking developments in the US-Iran conflict, crude oil prices, and global risk sentiment for further direction." He added that technically, the rupee is expected to trade in a range of 95.20-95.80 in the near term with volatility likely to remain elevated.