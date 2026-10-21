Sensex jumps 821.42 points after Dussehra on IT and Jio
Business
Markets came back strong after the Dussehra break, with the Sensex shooting up 821.42 points to 74,674.32 and Nifty climbing 0.99% to 23,115.70.
The big push? IT stocks had a great morning and Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO grabbed a lot of attention.
Infosys Wipro and TCS shares jump
Infosys, Wipro, and TCS all saw their shares jump, thanks to upbeat earnings and positive vibes from company leaders.
Reliance also got a boost as its Jio Platforms IPO launched, aiming to raise $3.2 billion (India's biggest ever).
While investors are excited, there's still some caution because high oil prices could shake things up ahead.