Next Article
Sensex jumps as Nifty hits new high—here's what moved the markets
Business
Markets were buzzing on Friday as the Sensex climbed 337 points to 85,526 and the Nifty rose to 26,246.50.
The rally was fueled by upbeat global vibes and strong buying in big names like Hindalco and Coal India, which both gained around 2%.
What else stood out?
While auto stocks got a boost from solid December sales (Nifty Auto was up nearly 1%), ITC and Bajaj Auto slipped by up to 4%.
Reliance Industries kept its winning streak going for another day.
Indian investors stayed confident despite some foreign selling, helping keep market sentiment positive as global indices like South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also traded higher.