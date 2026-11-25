Sensex jumps to 84,498.21 then retreats, around 1pm up 1,202.90
The Sensex had a roller coaster day, shooting up by 2.5% in the morning to hit 84,498.21, then giving up more than 800 points before being at around 1pm at 83,638.89, up 1,202.90 points or 1.46%.
Nifty saw similar action, briefly climbing to 25,951.65 and facing resistance near 25,950.
Indian stocks buoyed then pressured
A boost from foreign investors and cheaper oil prices kicked off the rally, helping markets bounce back from earlier losses.
But as prices climbed, many investors decided to cash out, leading to heavy selling.
On top of that, weak signals from global markets like South Korea and Japan made traders cautious and added pressure on Indian stocks.