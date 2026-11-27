Sensex, Nifty 50 hit highest as US tariff hopes rise
Nifty 50 just closed at its highest level since February 11, and the Sensex just closed at its highest level since January 7, almost wiping out this year's losses.
The buzz? Investors are hopeful that a trade deal could lower the proposed US tariffs on Indian goods, which has sent market confidence soaring.
Tariff threat worries home textiles, shrimp
The threat of a 25% US tariff has worried sectors like home textiles and shrimp exporters, but pharmaceutical and semiconductor companies look safe for now.
Big foreign investments ($15 billion in November alone) have also helped fuel the rally.
Analysts say if tariffs drop to around 17%, India could get a real edge against other emerging markets, and we might see more action in real estate and small-cap stocks soon.