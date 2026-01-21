Sensex-Nifty bounce back after massive crash
The Indian stock market pulled off a dramatic comeback today.
After crashing over 1,000 points in the morning (wiping out ₹6 lakh crore), both Sensex and Nifty rebounded—Sensex jumped more than 1,200 points and Nifty climbed back above its key support level.
Why should you care?
This wild swing meant investors saw huge losses and quick recoveries within hours—their steepest single-day percentage drop in over eight months.
If you're tracking markets or investing for the future, it's a reminder of how fast things can change.
What caused all this chaos?
Global worries set things off: Wall Street tumbled overnight, Trump talked tariffs on Europe, and the rupee hit a record low.
Disappointments from heavyweight companies such as Reliance and ICICI Bank added to the stress.
But by midday, bargain hunters and renewed interest in tech stocks helped turn things around.