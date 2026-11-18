Sensex and Nifty just reached their highest points since February 2026, with Sensex closing at 82,532.19 and Nifty at 25,387.40.

Banking stocks really led the way: public sector banks jumped nearly 2%, private banks about 1%.

A big push came from foreign investors, who were net buyers of equities worth ₹4,195 crore on Tuesday, with their net investments in November 2026 so far at ₹88,362 crore.