Sensex, Nifty close at highest since February 2026 as banks lead
Sensex and Nifty just reached their highest points since February 2026, with Sensex closing at 82,532.19 and Nifty at 25,387.40.
Banking stocks really led the way: public sector banks jumped nearly 2%, private banks about 1%.
A big push came from foreign investors, who were net buyers of equities worth ₹4,195 crore on Tuesday, with their net investments in November 2026 so far at ₹88,362 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors invest ₹88,362cr November
Foreign portfolio investors have invested ₹88,362 crore in November 2026 alone, while domestic institutions have been selling.
Midcap stocks saw a small lift, but small caps dipped slightly. Axis Bank and SBI were top gainers (up around 2%), while some tech names like HCL Technologies slipped.
Overall, investors seem more confident in Indian banks right now, even with global uncertainties still hanging around.