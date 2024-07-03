Sensex climbs to 79,986 points, Nifty settles near 24,290 mark
On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.69% to 79,986.8 points while the Nifty climbed 0.67% to 24,286.5 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.95% to close at 15,862.3 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK, which rose 1.98%, 1.77% and 1.74%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were TATA Consumer Products, Adani Ports, and Kotak Mahindra, adding 3.74%, 2.43%, and 2.32%, respectively. TCS, Titan Company, and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.3%, 1.16%, and 0.81%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Wednesday. While Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 17,978.57 points and 40,580.76 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.49% to 2,982.38 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.84%, to 18,028.76 points.
INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at ₹83.52. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.91% to ₹72,205, the latter jumped 1.66% to ₹89,338. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.32, or 0.39% to $82.88 per barrel.
Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.