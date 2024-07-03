In brief Simplifying... In brief The Sensex climbed to 79,986 points, with NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK leading the gains.

However, TCS, Titan Company, and Reliance Industries saw losses.

In global markets, the NASDAQ rose, while Asian markets had mixed results.

The Indian Rupee weakened slightly against the US Dollar, and gold and silver futures saw a surge.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained steady. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The top-gaining stocks were TATA Consumer Products, Adani Ports, and Kotak Mahindra

Sensex climbs to 79,986 points, Nifty settles near 24,290 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Jul 03, 202403:50 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.69% to 79,986.8 points while the Nifty climbed 0.67% to 24,286.5 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.95% to close at 15,862.3 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK, which rose 1.98%, 1.77% and 1.74%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were TATA Consumer Products, Adani Ports, and Kotak Mahindra, adding 3.74%, 2.43%, and 2.32%, respectively. TCS, Titan Company, and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.3%, 1.16%, and 0.81%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Wednesday. While Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 17,978.57 points and 40,580.76 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.49% to 2,982.38 points. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.84%, to 18,028.76 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at ₹83.52. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.91% to ₹72,205, the latter jumped 1.66% to ₹89,338. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.32, or 0.39% to $82.88 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹89.95 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹103.43 per liter.