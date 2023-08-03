Sensex drops over 540 points, Nifty closes below 19,400 mark

Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 03, 2023 | 04:00 pm 2 min read

INR slipped 0.17% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 542.1 points, or 0.83%, to 65,240.68 points, the Nifty shed 144.9 points, or 0.75%, to 19,381.65 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 10,657.55 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, NIFTY PHARMA and NIFTY MEDIA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.03% and 0.9%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.39%, 1.56%, and 1.41%, respectively. UPL, Titan Company, and ICICI Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.02%, 2.52%, and 2.22%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 19,420.87 points and 32,159.28 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 310.47 points, or 2.17%, to 13,973.45 points.

INR dropped 0.17% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Thursday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.17% to settle at Rs. 82.73. Gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 59,179, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 485, or 0.66%, to Rs. 72,475. Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged by $0.24, or 0.31% to $79.49 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change as diesel sells for Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol for Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,124.17, a 1.05% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.10% and is trading at $1,832.98. BNB and Cardano are trading at $239.74 (2.02% down) and $0.295 (3.73% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07327, down 4.48% from yesterday.

