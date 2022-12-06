Business

Sensex plunges to 62,626 points, Nifty settles at 18,642

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 06, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.52% to settle at 8,968 points.

On Tuesday, the major indices of the stock market showed a downward trend. The Sensex settled at 62,626.36 points, whereas the Nifty fell to 18,642.75 points. The midcap stocks also showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping by 0.52% or 46.3 points to settle at 8,968.4 points. Read on for more details on the market report of Tuesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 1.25%, 0.33%, and 0.3%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, HUL, and Nestle, which climbed 2.53%, 1.46%, and 1.0%, respectively. BPCL, Hindalco, and Tata Steel emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.96%, 2.56%, and 2.55%, respectively.

INR goes down 1.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 1.01% to settle at Rs. 82.62 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.56% to Rs. 53,806, while that of silver futures climbed 0.98% to Rs. 65,823. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.36 or 0.47% to $77.28 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.4% and 0.24% to 19,441.18 points and 27,885.87 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.02% to 3,212.53 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 1.93% to 11,239.94 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,999.58, which is a 1.83% drop. Ethereum is selling at $1,258.45, which is a 2.89% decrease in value from yesterday. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $288.42 (2.33% down), and $0.3169 (2.94% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1008, which is 5.91% down from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.