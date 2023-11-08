Sensex climbs to 64,975 points, Nifty ends above 19,440 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:58 pm Nov 08, 202303:58 pm

BPCL emerged as the biggest stock gainer, edging 2.62%

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a sluggish note. The benchmark Sensex settled at 64,975.61 points and the Nifty stood at 19,443.50 points. Along with them, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 97.95 points, or 0.85%, to close at 11,501.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY MNC topped the list, edging up 1.49%, 1.46%, and 0.77%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were BPCL, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints, which climbed 2.62%, 2.44%, and 2.07%, respectively. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, NTPC, and Infosys were the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 1.37%, 1.25%, and 0.97%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, and the Hang Seng Index plunged 0.16% and 0.58% to 3,052.37 points and 17,568.46 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 116.24 points, or 0.86%, to 13,635.02 points.

INR drops 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at Rs. 83.28 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 60,345, but the silver futures dropped by Rs. 241, or 0.34%, to close at Rs. 70,393. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.91% to $77.43 per barrel.

Here are fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $35,304.63, which is a 1.55% increase in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $1,885.02, up by 0.54% from yesterday. BNB and Cardano are trading at $246.51 (1.11% down) and $0.3545 (1.53% up), respectively. Up by 1.01% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07477.