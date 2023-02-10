Business

Sensex slips 123 points, Nifty settles around 17,850 mark

Sensex slips 123 points, Nifty settles around 17,850 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 10, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,771.75 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex dropped 0.2% to 60,682.7 points, while the Nifty fell 0.21% to 17,856.50 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,771.75 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY MEDIA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.34%, 0.41%, and 0.39%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Motors, UPL, and Cipla, which climbed 2.03%, 1.22%, and 1.08%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, and Hindalco emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.29%, 2.6%, and 2.52%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 82.5 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 56,729, while the silver futures tumbled 0.32% to Rs. 66,816. The crude oil future prices surged by $2.11, or 2.71% to $79.95 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.3% to 3,260.67 points while the Hang Seng Index too declined 2.05% to 21,190.42 points. The Nikkei index, however, witnessed a rise of 0.31%, closing at 27,670.98 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 1.02% to 11,789.58 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $21,850.72, down 3.89% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 5.29% and is trading at $1,548.31. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $308.12 (4.32% down), and $0.3631 (6.34% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 6.96% lower than yesterday at $0.08215.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.