Sensex climbs to 57,919 points, Nifty settles at 17,185

Oct 14, 2022

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed at 8,326 points

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 1.18% to 57,919.97 points while the Nifty climbed 1% to 17,185.7 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,326.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY PVT BANK led the way, gaining 1.79%, 1.73%, and 1.67%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Infosys, HDFC Bank, and HDFC, which climbed 3.83%, 3.26%, and 2.64%, respectively. ONGC, M&M, and JSW Steel emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.73%, 1.43%, and 1.25%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.02% lower to Rs. 82.36 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 50,546, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 56,676. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.81, or 0.91% to $88.47 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.84% to 3,071.99 points, while the Nikkei plunged 3.25% to 27,090.76 points on Friday. However, the Hang Seng climbed 1.21% to 16,587.69 points. In the US, NASDAQ advanced 232.05 points, or 2.23%, to 10,649.15 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,634.56, a 3.38% increase from yesterday. Separately, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,324.97, up 3.96%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $274.32 (3.47% up), and $0.3821 (5.54% up), respectively. Finally, up 4.85% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06031.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.