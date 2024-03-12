Next Article

The top-gaining stocks were HDFC Bank, TCS, and LTIMindtree

Stock market today: Sensex gains 165 points, Nifty ends flat

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Mar 12, 2024

What's the story On Tuesday, the stock market experienced mixed trading. While Sensex gained 165.32 points to settle at 73,667.96 points, Nifty ended flat at 22,335.7 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 157.1 points to 13,719.3 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY SERV SECTOR, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE topped the list, edging up 0.63%, 0.26%, and 0.17%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were HDFC Bank, TCS, and LTIMindtree, adding 2.28%, 1.78%, and 1.74%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Cipla, and Grasim emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.73%, 2.42%, and 2.23%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 17,093.5 points and 38,797.51 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 65.84 points, or 0.41%, to 16,019.27 points.

INR v/s US Dollar

INR witnessed no change against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) remained flat at Rs. 82.77 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold and silver futures prices were also trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 65,977, the price for silver ended at Rs. 74,549. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.63, or 0.81% to $78.47 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

On Tuesday, fuel prices in India stayed steady. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In contrast, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $71,928.63, a 0.37% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.65%, and is selling at $4,008.31. BNB and Cardano are trading at $529.89 (0.16% down) and $0.7456 (0.48% up), respectively. Finally, down 3.86% than yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1706.