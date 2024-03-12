Next Article

Yoel Roth, former X executive, joins Tinder's parent company

What's the story Yoel Roth, the former head of trust and safety at X, has announced his move to Match Group. In his new role as Vice President of Trust and Safety, he will oversee policy and standards development across the company's dating apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com. This move comes after Roth's seven-and-a-half-year tenure at X, ended following a brief stint under Elon Musk's leadership.

Issues

Departure from X amid controversy

Roth's departure from X was marked by controversy, including accusations and harassment allegedly instigated by Musk. This led to an escalation of threats that forced Roth to leave his home. He also employed armed guards at his house after getting verbally targeted by former US President Donald Trump for moderating content on the erstwhile Twitter. His exit followed the release of the "Twitter Files," internal documents revealing how Roth and other executives managed content moderation on the platform.

Responsibilities

Roth's new role in enhancing trust on dating apps

Roth will now apply his expertise in trust and safety to Match Group's portfolio of dating apps, including Tinder, Match.com, and Hinge. His focus will be on tackling issues like scams and financial frauds that plague these platforms. In an interview with Wired, Roth described his new role as a "dream job," emphasizing his commitment to enhancing user trust across the company's apps.

Scam alert

Addressing safety concerns and romance scams on dating apps

Roth's appointment comes at a time when trust in online dating platforms is wavering. A Pew Research study found that the percentage of adults who consider online dating safe has dropped from 53% in 2019 to 48%. Roth plans to address this by enhancing protection features against scams and financial frauds, which cost victims $1.3 billion in 2022 according to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Vision

Roth advocates for cross-platform action

Roth is advocating for cross-platform action to further protect users from scams and toxic behavior. He believes that understanding the issue at hand is key to implementing effective measures. Additionally, he asserts that app stores should play a part in user protection, echoing a stance held by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This approach aims to enhance safety measures across all platforms within the Match Group's portfolio of dating apps.