Business

Sensex climbs 600 points, Nifty crosses 17,900 mark

Sensex climbs 600 points, Nifty crosses 17,900 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 14, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,627.35 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.98% to 61,032.26 points while the Nifty gained 0.89% to end at 17,929.85 points. The midcap stocks traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 8,627.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 1.03%, 1.02%, and 1.01%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were UPL, ITC, and Reliance, adding 3.79%, 3.27%, and 2.36%, respectively. Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospital, and SBI Life Insurance lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.37%, 2.06%, and 1.48%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.02% to close at Rs. 82.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures prices soared Rs. 319, or 0.56%, to Rs. 56,816, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 66,138. The crude oil futures fell by $1.05, or 1.31% to $79.5 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.28% to 3,293.28 points, while the Nikkei index rose 0.64% to 27,602.77 points. However, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.24%, ending at 21,113.76 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.48% to 11,891.79 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,832.46, a 1.01% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.75% and is selling at $1,512.74. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $294.32 (0.69% up), and $0.3617 (3.14% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.63% higher than yesterday at $0.08197.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.