Sensex rises to 62,677 points, Nifty settles at 18,660

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 14, 2022, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.81% to end at 9,070 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a positive note as the Sensex rose 0.23% to settle at 62,677.91 points and the Nifty went up 0.28% to 18,660.3 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.81% to close at 9,070.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY IT, which rose 1.43%, 1.23%, and 1.14%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, ONGC, and JSW Steel, which climbed 2.47%, 2.11%, and 1.89%, respectively. Coming to top losing stocks, Nestle, ICICI Bank, and Asian Paints emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.61%, 1.3%, and 1.11%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.43% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.43% to Rs. 82.45 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 54,657, the silver futures closed at Rs. 68,826. The crude oil futures were also mostly flat, ending at $75.9 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

Asian markets on Wednesday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.01%, 0.39%, and 0.72% to settle at 3,176.53 points, 19,673.45 points, and 28,156.21 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.01% higher to 11,256.81 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $17,802.13 which is 3.46% up from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 4.17% and is trading at $1,321.43. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.03% down), $273.88 (2.76% up), and $0.3108 (2.06% up), respectively. Up 2.34% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.0907.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices have shown no change on Wednesday. Diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol is selling at Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.