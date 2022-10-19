Business

Sensex rises to 59,107 points, Nifty settles at 17,512

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 19, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 8,520 points

The stock market on Wednesday ended on a positive note as the benchmark Sensex index surged by 0.25% to settle at 59,107.19 points, and the Nifty rose by 0.14% to end at 17,512.25 points. However, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,520.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY REALTY, gaining 0.4%, 0.3%, and 0.4%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were HDFC, Nestle, and ITC, which climbed 2.15%, 1.81%, and 1.78%, respectively. Meanwhile, NTPC, JSW Steel, and SBI were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 1.74%, 1.7%, and 1.61%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.69% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.69% to settle at Rs. 82.93. On the other hand, the gold future prices were flat at Rs. 50,921, while the silver prices climbed 0.5% to Rs. 57,427. The crude oil futures were also trading flat to settle at $88.75 per barrel.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Wednesday. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,044.38 points, Hang Seng plunged to 16,511.28 points, and Nikkei dropped to 27,257.38 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 0.9%, to 10,772.4 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,264.41, which is a 1.35% decrease from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,306, down 1.41%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $272.05 (0.34% down), and $0.3592 (1.89% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.23% higher than yesterday at $0.05942.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.