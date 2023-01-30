Business

Sensex jumps 169 points, Nifty settles around 17,650 mark

Sensex jumps 169 points, Nifty settles around 17,650 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 30, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,476.95 points

The stock market on Monday ended flat but in green as the Sensex settled at 59,500.41 points and the Nifty stood at 17,648.95 points. The midcap indices largely reflected the broader market trend, trading near the flat line as the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapped up at 8,476.95 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY IT, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY FIN SERVICE, edging up 1.09%, 0.55%, and 0.33%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, and UltraTech Cement, which climbed 4.64%, 4.18%, and 2.41%, respectively. Meanwhile, Power Grid Corp, JSW Steel, and Bajaj Auto were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 3.44%, 2.55%, and 2.43%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.04% to end at Rs. 81.5 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 56,863, while the silver prices climbed 0.37% to Rs. 68,583. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.42% to $79.5 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 2.81% and 0.19% to 22,069.73 points and 27,433.4 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.14% to 3,269.32 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.95% higher to 11,621.71 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,202.78, a 0.42% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.71% and is selling at $1,588.88. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% down), $306.54 (1.59% down), and $0.3766 (2.89% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08574, down 3.62% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.