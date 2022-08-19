Business

Sensex tanks 652 points, Nifty drops below 17,800 mark

Sensex tanks 652 points, Nifty drops below 17,800 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 19, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 102.5 points to close at 8,429.8 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on Friday witnessed a slump, ending the 8-day winning streak. While the Sensex slipped 651.85 points, or 1.09%, to 59,646.15 points, the Nifty shed 198.05 points, or 1.12%, to 17,758.45 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 102.5 points to 8,429.8 points. Here are more details on the market's performance.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY IT became the most gaining sector, edging 0.06% higher. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Ports, Larsen, and Infosys, which climbed 4.65%, 2.19%, and 0.89%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospital, and Bajaj Finserv lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.78%, 3.08%, and 3.08%, respectively.

Commodities Crude oil prices dropped to $89.41/barrel

On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.11% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 79.76 in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 51,525, but the silver futures dropped 743, or 1.32%, to Rs. 55,700. The crude oil futures slipped 1.9% to $89.41/barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.59% to 3,258.08 points, while the Nikkei too plunged 0.04% to 28,930.33 points on Friday. However, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.05% to 19,773.03 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.21% to 12,965.34 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $21,774.48, a 7.46% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,738.22, down 6.22%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $284.27 (7.94% down), and $0.4693 (12.96% down), respectively. Down 14.05% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06983.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Friday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.