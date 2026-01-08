Sensex, Nifty dip as tariff worries and foreign selling hit markets

Indian stock markets slipped again on Thursday, with the Sensex down 220 points to 84,735 and Nifty falling 69 points to 26,071. This cautious streak has now lasted four sessions, thanks to growing concerns over US tariffs and investors pulling money out.

Why does this matter? Big names like TCS, Reliance, and Maruti Suzuki all dropped about 1%-1.5%, dragging key sectors lower.

But if you're watching the broader market—mid-cap and small-cap stocks stayed mostly steady in early trading.

What's behind the slide? US threats of new tariffs on Indian exports and unresolved trade talks are spooking investors.

Foreign funds sold ₹1,528 crore worth of shares recently—even though India's economy is still expected to grow a solid 7.4% in FY26.