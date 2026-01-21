Sensex, Nifty drop for 3rd day as global jitters hit markets

A record-weak rupee (now at 91.19 per dollar) has weighed on markets. Plus, foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹3,000 crore just on Tuesday, adding to continued selling this month—so there's less money flowing into Indian stocks right now.

What's behind the tumble?

It's not just local issues—global worries are piling up too.

President Donald Trump's tariff threats against Europe have rattled world markets and sparked a sell-off in the US.

That nervousness spilled over here: India's volatility index went near 14, and major banks like ICICI and Axis Bank were among the worst performers.

Even Nifty broke its key technical level, hinting traders may stay cautious for now.