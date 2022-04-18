Business

Sensex loses over 1,200 points; Infosys is down 7.5%

Sensex loses over 1,200 points; Infosys is down 7.5%

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2022, 11:27 am 2 min read

Infosys is down by 7.5% (Photo credit: Moneycontrol)

After a four-day gap, Indian stock markets have opened deep in red with Sensex down by 2.14% to hover around 57,088, while Nifty has plunged 1.9% to 17,147.05 points. The midcap indices are trading in line with the broader market, witnessing a bearish run as the Nifty Midcap 50 has shed 118.4 points to 8,337 points. Read on for more details.

Round-up Who are the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market are NIFTY PSE, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY FMCG, gaining 0.94%, 0.09%, and 0.02%, respectively. Furthermore, NTPC, Tata Steel, and SBI Life Insurance are the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.2%, 2.21%, and 2.36%, respectively. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC have emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 7.5%, 5.27%, and 3.85%, respectively.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei are in the green, advancing to 21,518.08 points and 26,745.62 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ is in the negative, shedding 2.14% to 13,351.08 points.

Commodities Gold prices increase by 0.71%

The Indian rupee (INR) has declined 0.24% against the US Dollar to settle at Rs. 76.36 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices are trading in the green. While gold futures have gained 0.71%, to settle at Rs. 53,367, silver futures have shot up 1.26%, to Rs. 69,902. Crude oil futures have edged up by 1.96% to $107.86 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged, with diesel priced at Rs. 96.67/liter and petrol costing Rs. 105.41/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 104.77/liter and petrol carries a price-tag of Rs. 120.5/liter.