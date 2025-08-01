Sensex, Nifty mark 5th consecutive week in red

Mid- and small-cap stocks took bigger hits

Small- and mid-cap stocks took bigger hits—down 3.4% and 2.4% this week—with pharma leading the slide after US tariff moves and comments from ex-President Trump about drug prices.

Still, not all was gloomy: consumer brands like HUL and Varun Beverages posted solid earnings, while L&T and Asian Paints saw gains in infrastructure and paints.

On the flip side, PNB Housing tumbled 18% after its CEO resigned, adding to the sector's woes.