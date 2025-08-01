Next Article
Sensex, Nifty mark 5th consecutive week in red
Indian stock markets just wrapped up their fifth straight week in the red.
Nifty slipped 0.82% and Sensex dropped 0.72% on Friday, mostly thanks to a hefty 25% tariff sticking around for Indian goods.
Global trade tensions are definitely making things bumpy.
Mid- and small-cap stocks took bigger hits
Small- and mid-cap stocks took bigger hits—down 3.4% and 2.4% this week—with pharma leading the slide after US tariff moves and comments from ex-President Trump about drug prices.
Still, not all was gloomy: consumer brands like HUL and Varun Beverages posted solid earnings, while L&T and Asian Paints saw gains in infrastructure and paints.
On the flip side, PNB Housing tumbled 18% after its CEO resigned, adding to the sector's woes.