Sensex, Nifty open in red as geopolitical tensions rattle investors
What's the story
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Tuesday, mirroring weak global cues. The fall comes amid rising oil prices and investor caution over a key deadline set by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz. At around 9:20am, the Sensex was down 626.74 points at 73,480, after hitting an intraday low of 73,282.41. The broader Nifty 50 also tanked 196.05 points to 22,772. Market breadth remained negative, with 43 stocks declining.
Geopolitical impact
Trump issues warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz
Trump has warned of possible military action if Iran doesn't meet a deadline related to reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The waterway is crucial for global oil trade. The warning has heightened investor caution and contributed to the market's downward trend.
Economic implications
Rising oil prices could impact India
Oil prices have surged to nearly $111 per barrel, raising concerns over India's import bill. Higher oil costs usually inflate India's import expenses, leading to inflationary pressures and squeezing corporate margins. Analysts expect the markets to remain volatile in the near term as they closely monitor geopolitical developments, crude oil trends, and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows.
Sectoral response
Financials, autos, and FMCG stocks witness selling pressure
The ongoing geopolitical tensions have led to selling pressure across most sectors, particularly financials, autos, and FMCG stocks. Heavyweight lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank fell up to 1.5%, dragging the indices lower. Other major laggards included Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Hindustan Unilever which each declined over 1%.
Market performance
Aviation sector among the biggest losers
Auto and industrial stocks also witnessed significant pressure with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra falling as much as 2%. Aviation major IndiGo was among the biggest losers, falling over 2.5% amid concerns over rising fuel costs. However, metal stocks showed some resilience with Hindalco Industries gaining over 3%. IT names such as Wipro also edged higher while energy stocks including ONGC saw modest gains due to elevated crude prices.
Investor sentiment
Investors await RBI policy decision on Wednesday
Back home, investors are cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision due on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady while assessing the economic impact of the ongoing conflict. Foreign institutional investors have remained net sellers in recent weeks, contributing to the market's downward trajectory. Since the start of the Iran conflict in late February, benchmark indices have fallen roughly 9%, reflecting sustained global risk aversion.