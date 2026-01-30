Sensex, Nifty post worst January performance since 2016

Nifty 50 closed January at 25,320—down 3.1% for the month, making this its worst January since 2016. After two months of steady losses and a big ₹36,000 crore pullout by foreign investors, the rupee also slid to ₹92.28 against the dollar.

Banking, tech stocks lead fall If you're following markets or thinking about investing, these drops signal that global uncertainty is hitting home.

Tech and banking stocks led the fall on January 30, while Sensex dipped too—all just before the Union Budget reveal.

What's behind the drop? It's a mix of global drama (like US military action against Venezuela, including the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, and tensions with Iran) plus local issues—higher labor costs have made company earnings pretty mixed, while a sharp rise in crude oil prices has weighed on market sentiment.