Sensex, Nifty rise as earnings lift 5 top-10 firms ₹1.54L/cr
Business
Five of India's top-10 most valued firms just had a great week, adding a massive ₹1.54 lakh crore to their combined value last week.
This jump came thanks to strong quarterly earnings and a positive turn in the stock market; Sensex and Nifty both closed higher.
TCS profit up 4.61% to ₹13,349cr
TCS was the star performer, with profits up 4.61% to ₹13,349 crore and its value rising by over ₹72,000 crore.
ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, and SBI also saw solid gains.
But it was not all good news: L&T, LIC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever lost some ground this week, with L&T seeing the biggest drop in value.