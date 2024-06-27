In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite concerns, the Indian stock market continues its bullish trend, with Sensex and Nifty hitting record highs.

This is largely due to strong performances in banking and IT sectors, and a current account surplus.

However, experts warn of potential impacts from rising US bond yields.

However, experts warn of potential impacts from rising US bond yields.

Top performing sectors include metal, realty, and media, while IT, auto, and banking sectors saw a dip.

Nifty Metal emerged as the top performer today, led by gains in Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Tata Steel

Sensex crosses 79,000 for first time, Nifty nears 24,000 milestone

By Mudit Dube 11:03 am Jun 27, 202411:03 am

What's the story Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reached new lifetime highs today, marking the fourth consecutive day of a bull run. The Sensex crossed the 79,000-mark while the Nifty 50 index exceeded 23,900, propelled by heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, Bajaj Twins, and HDFC Bank. V K Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services predicted that this momentum could push the Sensex to reach 80,000 levels.

Future outlook

Market trends and predictions amid bullish momentum

Despite valuation concerns, Vijayakumar expects the market to remain bullish in the near term. He highlighted a healthy trend of fundamentally strong large caps leading the upward move in sectors like banking and telecom. However, he cautioned about potential impacts from rising US bond yields which could slow down the bull run by causing significant foreign outflows. Deepak Jasani from HDFC Securities also anticipates a positive trend in the near future with Nifty's resistance at 24,125.

Sector analysis

Sector performance and investment recommendations amid bull run

Sectorally, Nifty Metal emerged as the top performer, led by gains in Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Tata Steel. Nifty Realty and Nifty Media indices also climbed up to 0.6% each. However, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Bank Nifty slipped into negative territory. Vijayakumar recommended investment in PSU banks due to their attractive valuations and potential positive response to good Q1 results.

Market records

Record highs continue with banking and IT stocks leading

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs, driven by gains in banking and IT stocks. This surge followed RBI data showing a current account surplus of $5.7 billion, or 0.6% of the GDP, in Q4 of fiscal year 2023-24. Among banking stocks, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank saw significant increases. The upward momentum continued on Wednesday with infrastructure and energy stocks propelling Nifty and Sensex to new peaks.