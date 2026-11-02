Sensex opens nearly 900 points higher, Reliance Industries profits rise
Business
Sensex kicked off Monday with a nearly 900-point jump, landing at 75,349.07.
Investors were cheered as global oil prices dropped after Iranian and Qatari officials held a third consecutive day of talks aimed at securing a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, and Reliance Industries also reported a higher-than-expected profit for the September quarter, bringing some much-needed optimism back to Indian markets.
Foreign inflows ₹36bn into Indian markets
Foreign investors poured in ₹36 billion ($379.53 million) last week, showing renewed interest in Indian stocks.
Big names like Reliance Industries also helped boost confidence: Reliance's profits shot up by 40.6%, thanks to solid gains from its energy business and Jio Platforms.