Sensex opens positive Tuesday on record foreign inflows, company earnings
Sensex opened positive on Tuesday, riding high on record-breaking foreign investment and solid company earnings.
This follows Monday's strong rally, with markets boosted by gains in financial, FMCG, and oil and gas stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.
November $9.53bn inflows lift markets
November saw foreign investors pump in a massive $9.53 billion, helping Sensex and Nifty notch nearly 10% gains for the month. Cheaper oil prices also gave markets a lift.
Still, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth, says global uncertainties like high US Treasury yields and tech stock selloffs mean it's smart to stay a bit cautious going forward.