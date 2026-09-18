Sensex plunges nearly 1,000 points then closes at 74,295
Friday's stock market was a bit of a rollercoaster: Sensex and Nifty started strong, but a sudden drop during the closing auction session sent the Sensex plunging by nearly 1,000 points in seconds.
By the closing bell, though, things had mostly bounced back: Sensex finished just 20 points lower at 74,295, while Nifty actually gained 76 points to hit 23,346.
Tech auto slump while breadth improves
Tech, auto, and pharma stocks dragged Sensex down (TCS and Maruti Suzuki dropped up to 4%), but there were bright spots too: Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel both rose by up to 4%.
Sectors like realty and metal did well with gains over 1%, while IT lagged behind.
Overall vibe? More stocks rose than fell on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today (2,388 advances vs. 1,154 declines), showing investors stayed pretty optimistic despite all the drama.