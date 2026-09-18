Sensex plunges nearly 1,000 points then closes at 74,295

Tech, auto, and pharma stocks dragged Sensex down (TCS and Maruti Suzuki dropped up to 4%), but there were bright spots too: Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel both rose by up to 4%.

Sectors like realty and metal did well with gains over 1%, while IT lagged behind.

Overall vibe? More stocks rose than fell on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today (2,388 advances vs. 1,154 declines), showing investors stayed pretty optimistic despite all the drama.