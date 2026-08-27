Sensex plunges over 2,000 points, closes down 0.7% under CAS

The Indian stock market had a roller coaster moment on Thursday, with the Sensex plunging over 2,000 points in just six minutes during the first monthly expiration under the new Closing Auction Session (CAS).

It bounced back a bit but still closed down 0.7%, while Nifty slipped by 0.48%.

CAS was rolled out to set closing prices through auctions, but has already raised fresh questions and drawn renewed regulatory scrutiny for making things more unpredictable at the end of trading.