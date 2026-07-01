Sensex rallies over 630 points as Nifty crosses 24,000
Business
Markets made a strong comeback on Wednesday after two rough days.
Sensex shot up over 630 points to touch 77,110, and Nifty crossed the big 24,000 mark.
By midday, both indices were holding steady gains, signaling a rebound despite cautious investor sentiment.
Asian Paints Nestle India rally
Media, real estate, and FMCG stocks led the rally while IT, metal, and pharma stocks struggled.
Top winners included Asian Paints, Nestle India, and Adani Ports; Tech Mahindra and HCLTech slipped.
Broader indices edged up too: almost 2,000 stocks advanced on the NSE.
KPIT Technologies took a hit with a 17% drop after weak updates, but small-cap stocks like Reliance Power soared as much as 15%.