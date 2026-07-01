Sensex rallies over 630 points as Nifty crosses 24,000

Asian Paints Nestle India rally

Media, real estate, and FMCG stocks led the rally while IT, metal, and pharma stocks struggled.

Top winners included Asian Paints, Nestle India, and Adani Ports; Tech Mahindra and HCLTech slipped.

Broader indices edged up too: almost 2,000 stocks advanced on the NSE.

KPIT Technologies took a hit with a 17% drop after weak updates, but small-cap stocks like Reliance Power soared as much as 15%.