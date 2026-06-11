Sensex rebounds 376 points to 74,360 while Nifty hits 23,316
After a shaky start this morning, Indian stock markets pulled off a solid recovery.
The Sensex jumped 376 points to reach 74,360 by midday, while Nifty bounced back over 212 points from its opening level to hit 23,316.
So if you checked your portfolio early and felt nervous, things turned around pretty quickly.
Private banks and pharma lead gains
Private banks and pharma stocks were the real MVPs today, with both sectors rising over 1%. ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Reliance Industries saw strong gains.
On the flip side, IT stocks slipped a bit (down about 1.3%), and PSU Banks plus Financial Services didn't have their best day.
Midcaps and smallcaps show mixed performance
Midcap and smallcap stocks had a mixed run: Vodafone Idea and Mankind Pharma climbed up to 4%, but Tata Communications and Paytm dropped around 2% to 3%.
In smallcaps, Wockhardt, Aegis Logistics and Gland Pharma surged 4% to 13%, while MRPL and Zensar Technologies fell about 3% to 4%.