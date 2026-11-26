Sensex rebounds 400 points on foreign buying, Nifty near 25,850
On Thursday, the Sensex bounced back by 400 points from its low, with the Nifty steady near 25,850.
The main driver? Foreign investors kept buying Indian stocks, helping markets recover some of this year's losses and giving everyone a bit more reason to smile.
Foreign inflow ₹4,479-cr lifts markets
A big ₹4,479 crore investment from foreign institutional investors gave markets a boost.
Plus, upbeat vibes from Asian stock markets, like South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei, added to the momentum.
Even better, India's market volatility index (VIX) dropped over 1%, hinting at less uncertainty ahead and reducing uncertainty ahead.