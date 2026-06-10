Sensex rebounds 486 points as oil steadies despite U.S.-Iran tensions

FMCG rally as metal stocks slip

Even with global tensions rising, crude oil prices stayed mostly flat: good news for India since India imports most of its oil.

This helped defensive FMCG stocks lead the rally: Hindustan Unilever gained 2.36%, Reliance Industries rose nearly 2%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank also saw solid gains.

Not all sectors were upbeat though. Metal stocks slipped a bit as market sentiment remains closely tied to what happens with oil and in West Asia.