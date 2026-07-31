Sensex rises 166 points as Nifty gains 66 on Friday
Business
The stock market kept its winning streak going on Friday.
Sensex rose 166 points to close at 78,095, and Nifty climbed 66 points to settle at 24,384.
This is the third straight day of gains, thanks mostly to strong performances from financial and auto companies.
Nifty Bank and midcap also saw solid jumps.
Financial and auto stocks lead gains
Financial and auto stocks were the real MVPs: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and Hyundai Motor India all posted big gains.
Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services ticked up too.
On the flip side, IT stocks struggled. Dixon Technologies and Mankind Pharma both dropped after weak results, while LIC Housing Finance slipped post-earnings.
Still, overall market vibes stayed positive.