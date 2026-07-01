Sensex rises 443.97 points to 76,922.64 and Nifty tops 24,000

Realty leads gains while it lags

Realty stocks stole the show with more than a 3.5% jump, while FMCG and media weren't far behind.

Top gainers included Eternal (+5.89%), Asian Paints (+3.13%), and Hindustan Unilever (+2.74%). Banks like SBI and Axis Bank also did well.

On the flip side, IT stocks struggled, HCLTech dropped more than 3%, with Tech Mahindra and TCS also in the red, even as broader midcap and smallcap indices stayed positive across the board.