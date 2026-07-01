Sensex rises 443.97 points to 76,922.64 and Nifty tops 24,000
Stock markets had a strong Tuesday, with the Sensex jumping 443.97 points to close at 76,922.64 and the Nifty finishing above the big 24,000 mark.
The rally was fueled by solid gains in FMCG, real estate, banking, and auto stocks, so if you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, today was definitely a green day.
Realty leads gains while it lags
Realty stocks stole the show with more than a 3.5% jump, while FMCG and media weren't far behind.
Top gainers included Eternal (+5.89%), Asian Paints (+3.13%), and Hindustan Unilever (+2.74%). Banks like SBI and Axis Bank also did well.
On the flip side, IT stocks struggled, HCLTech dropped more than 3%, with Tech Mahindra and TCS also in the red, even as broader midcap and smallcap indices stayed positive across the board.