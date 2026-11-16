Sensex rises 512 points as banks and insurers drive gains
India's stock market wrapped up Monday, November 16, 2026, with a boost, thanks mostly to banking and insurance stocks.
Sensex climbed 512 points to hit 82,105, while Nifty added 147 points at 25,291.
The Nifty Bank index even reached a new high: credit to big players like HDFC Bank and SBI for leading the charge.
Tata Motors passenger vehicles down 9%
Insurance and health care stocks had a good day: HDFC Life and SBI Life both rose by 2%, and Max Healthcare jumped 6%.
But not everything was rosy: midcap shares struggled, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) declined 9% after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cut its FY27 guidance for revenue, margins and free cash flow (FCF).
Metal stocks like Tata Steel also slipped.
With important macroeconomic data on the horizon, the market could face a test.