Sensex rises 552.24 on Friday as Indian Nifty tops 24,300
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Friday with a big boost, thanks to easing worries about US interest rate hikes and upbeat global vibes.
The Sensex shot up 552.24 points to 78,054.36, while the Nifty climbed 170.75 points to cross 24,300.
Most stocks were in the green, with nearly twice as many rising as falling.
Indian IT stocks jump 1.9%
A softer US jobs report calmed fears of sudden Fed rate hikes, making investors more confident.
IT stocks led the gains since they rely heavily on US business, jumping 1.9%.
Positive moves in Asian markets, like Samsung's surge on AI chip news, also helped keep Indian shares buzzing.