Sensex rises 552.24 on Friday as Indian Nifty tops 24,300 Business Jul 03, 2026

Indian stock markets kicked off Friday with a big boost, thanks to easing worries about US interest rate hikes and upbeat global vibes.

The Sensex shot up 552.24 points to 78,054.36, while the Nifty climbed 170.75 points to cross 24,300.

Most stocks were in the green, with nearly twice as many rising as falling.