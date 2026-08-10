Sensex rises 94.84 points, Nifty nears 24,600 on foreign buying

Sensex and Nifty both climbed on Monday morning, with the Sensex up 94.84 points or 0.12% at 78,594.01 and the Nifty close to 24,600.

The mood was positive thanks to a weaker-than-expected US jobs report that eased fears of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike and a wave of foreign investor buying.

More stocks were rising than falling.