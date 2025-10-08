Sensex slips 170 points, Nifty settles below 19,500 mark
After four days of gains, the Sensex dropped 170.77 points and Nifty slipped 62.60 points by midday Wednesday.
The dip came as investors took profits from the recent rally, cooling off the market's upbeat streak.
Despite the overall dip, some stocks like Titan and Infosys rose
Even with the overall drop, tech stocks like Titan (+3.7%), Infosys (+1.8%), and TCS (+1.7%) managed to rise—showing some resilience while most other sectors, including auto and cement, fell.
For young investors, it's a reminder that different sectors can move in opposite directions on the same day.
Investors are waiting for upcoming earnings season for direction
Cautious vibes are setting in ahead of earnings season, with financials and midcaps also slipping slightly.
Plus, updates about the Tata Capital IPO added to the mixed mood—so people are playing it safe until there's more clarity from upcoming results.