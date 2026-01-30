Sensex slips 296 points, Nifty settles below 25,350 mark

Sensex closed at 82,269 (down 296 points), while Nifty slipped below 25,350. Midcap and smallcap stocks also dropped over 1% in the opening session. Foreign investors sold shares worth nearly ₹394 crore, but domestic investors stepped in with bigger buys.

Metal and IT stocks were the biggest losers

Metal stocks tumbled over 4% as global prices weakened—Tata Steel and Hindalco were among the hardest hit.

IT companies like HCL Tech and Infosys also slid as US bond yields climbed.

On top of that, the rupee lost value this month and oil prices are rising, adding more pressure to the market.