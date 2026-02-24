Sensex slips 370 points, Nifty50 hovers near 25,600 mark
The Indian stock market opened Tuesday on a down note—Sensex dropped 370 points and Nifty50 hovered near 25,600—after a strong finish on Monday.
IT stocks drop on AI worries
If you're following your investments or just curious about what's shaking up the markets, here's the scoop:
IT stocks took a hit (down up to 3%) thanks to ongoing worries about AI.
Even with foreign investors pumping in money, uncertainty is keeping things rocky.
Global cues are not great
Global vibes aren't helping. Asian markets are mixed, and renewed tariff threats from Donald Trump have spooked investors worldwide.
Wall Street also saw big losses—IBM shares plunged 13% after new AI competition surfaced, and Microsoft slipped too.
All in all, it's a reminder that global news can quickly ripple into Indian markets.