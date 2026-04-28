Sensex slips as President Trump's pushback sends oil above $110

Nifty smallcap and midcap gain

Even though most sectors felt the heat, some smaller stocks actually held their ground: Nifty Smallcap 100 and Midcap 100 both managed small gains.

On the flip side, PSU banks dropped sharply by about 1.5%.

Big names like Adani Ports, TCS, L&T, and M&M saw gains around 1%, while State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, and IndiGo slipped by roughly the same amount.

Interestingly, more stocks rose than fell on the NSE today, showing just how mixed investor reactions were in this unpredictable market.