Next Article
Sensex slips over 250 points as global worries weigh in
Business
The stock market had a rocky Tuesday—Sensex dropped 250 points to close at 83,627.69, and Nifty ended below 25,800 at 25,732.30.
Things started off strong but quickly turned after US President Trump announced a 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, sparking fresh global trade worries.
This overshadowed some good news from India-US trade talks and solid IT sector earnings.
What else moved the markets?
PSU Bank and Media stocks managed to shine, but Consumer Durables and Realty lagged behind.
The rupee lost ground against the dollar, while gold prices bounced around as everyone waited for key US inflation data.
With so much uncertainty out there, analysts suggest playing it safe for now—maybe even selling if prices jump.